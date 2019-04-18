Mueller report contained nearly 900 redactions

Attorney General William Barr said the "limited nature of the redactions" in the newly-released Russia investigation report drafted by special counsel Robert Mueller would allow Americans to get a clear picture of the results.

Of the nearly 500-page report, there were at approximately 865 redactions in total, according to an analysis by Fox News. Barr redacted information he deemed inappropriate or harmful to a person's character, as well as classified information, grand jury items and closed-door testimony.

The categories were broken down into the following four categories:

Harm to ongoing matter

Personal privacy

Investigative technique

Grand jury

The majority of blacked out content — 405 redactions — was related to harm to ongoing matters, followed by secret grand jury-related information at 307 redactions, investigative techniques at 87 and personal privacy matters at 66.

Each type of redaction was labeled so readers could easily identify which redactions corresponded to which categories.

"As you will see, most of the redactions were compelled by the need to prevent harm to ongoing matters and to comply with court orders prohibiting the public disclosure of information bearing on ongoing investigations and criminal cases," Barr said during his morning news conference.