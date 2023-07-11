Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana
Published

Montana Cabinet member resigns after DUI arrest

MT Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau arrested, charged with misdemeanor day before resignation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Montana Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau has resigned following her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Cabinet member for Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte resigned Monday, a day after she was booked into Missoula County Detention Facility on a misdemeanor DUI charge and released on $885 bond, according to jail records.

MONICA TRANEL ANNOUNCES BID FOR CONGRESSIONAL SEAT, AIMS TO CHALLENGE REP. RYAN ZINKE IN 2024

Esau's resignation letter to Gianforte did not mention the arrest or give any reason for her departure. She was due to appear Tuesday in Missoula municipal court.

Montana Fox News graphic

Montana Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau has resigned after being arrested under suspicion she was driving under the influence. (Fox News)

Esau did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Department of Labor Chief of Staff John Elizandro was named acting commissioner, Gianforte spokesperson Kaitlin Price said.

GOP INDIANA LAWMAKER CHARGED WITH DWI, LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

Esau was appointed by Gianforte in December 2020 after several decades working in federal and state government. She oversaw more than 600 employees at the labor department and a budget of about $90 million annually, according to state records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before coming to Montana, Esau worked as chief of staff for Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen of Minnesota.

More from Politics