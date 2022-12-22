Conservatives blast the 18 Republican senators who voted in favor of omnibus bill 'monstrosity'

Conservatives on Twitter blasted the news that the Senate had passed the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill on a 68-29 vote Thursday, especially targeting the 18 Senate Republicans who voted in favor of more government spending.

The Senate approved the 4,000-page bill that funds the government for the rest of the fiscal year, until Sept. 2023. The omnibus included $858 billion for defense, $787 billion for non-defense domestic programs and more than 7,200 earmarks costing over $15 billion.

Though many Republican Senators had spoken out against the large bill, the final tally revealed several Republicans voting in line with the 50 Senate Democrats.

Right-leaning social media users and other Republican senators were quick to pile on the "sellouts" who voted in favor of massive Democratic projects and more spending despite high inflation rates.

"I'm looking forward to 7% approval rating Mitch McConnell's next lecture on candidate quality after leading the charge to take away the new GOP House majority's leverage over the budget for an entire year," X Strategies Senior Digital Strategist Greg Price tweeted.

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote, "Who is worse? The Democrats who are actively destroying the country or the Republicans who are sitting on their hands watching it burn?"

"Yuck," American Commitment President Phil Kerpen exclaimed.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote, "I’m disappointed in some of my fellow Republicans, who voted against respecting the taxpayers and for empowering themselves to spend your money with reckless abandon."

Internet Accountability Project senior counsel Will Chamberlain tweeted, "Every single Republican Senator should be asked - point blank - is the Russia/Ukraine border more important than our own southern border?"

"I never want to hear any of the Republicans who voted for this monstrosity pretend that they’re for fiscal sanity or border security ever again," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., wrote.

Bishop previously went viral after tweeting a lengthy thread on the projects that will be funded within the omnibus bill. Among them included over half a billion dollars into "reproductive health" in areas that "threaten" endangered species.

"On a more sinister note, here's at least $575 million for ‘family planning’ in areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity.’ Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program," Bishop tweeted.

Other stipulations in the bill included funding for a DEI and "structural racism" National Institute of Health subdivision and the prohibition for the Customs and Border Patrol "to acquire, maintain or extend border security technology and capabilities."