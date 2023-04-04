Mississippi Sen. Hyde-Smith endorses Trump's presidential run

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) became the sixth senator to publicly endorse former President Trump's presidential run, shortly before he pled not guilty at his scheduled arraignment in New York City Tuesday.

"The prosecution of President Trump in New York is a political stunt by a prosecutor whose campaign was funded by George Soros. That charade is all about self-promotion by the prosecutor and has nothing to do with justice. I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats," Hyde-Smith said in a statement released late Monday night.

"President Trump’s policies made America better. Because of his agenda, we secured hundreds of miles across the U.S.-Mexico border, we cut taxes, we appointed conservative judges, we had a healthy economy, wages were increasing, we were respected around the globe, and we were energy independent. I support a return to those policies and to President Trump’s effective leadership. Further, President Trump has been attentive to the needs of Mississippi, he has made multiple trips here along with members of his Administration, and Mississippians can count on him to continue to focus on our priorities.

"Therefore, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump for another term in the White House and will be working to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024. I urge my fellow Mississippians and fellow Republicans across the country to join me in supporting President Trump and working on his behalf," the statement read.

Hyde-Smith joined the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and JD Vance (R-OH), who have all already endorsed the former president's 2024 run.

Hyde-Smith's announcement came hours before Trump's scheduled arraignment after he was indicted last week by a grand jury. Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon in a Manhattan courtroom to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is Trump's lead competitor in the polls, despite the governor not yet announcing his own presidential run. The former president has attacked DeSantis a number of times since announcing his candidacy, lashing out at DeSantis' record on the COVID-19 pandemic and calling him an "average governor."

A Quinnipiac University poll released last Wednesday indicated Trump as the clear frontrunner, with 47% support among Republicans and GOP leaning independents, who were given a list of 15 actual or potential presidential candidates from which to choose.

DeSantis came in second, with 33% support.

Other GOP presidential candidates include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced his run on Sunday. Several other figures are expected to enter the race but have yet to do so. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has also formally entered the GOP primary.

