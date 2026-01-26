Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Minnesota Republican drops governor bid, blasts party over federal ‘retribution’ after Pretti killing

GOP gubernatorial candidate Chris Madel ends Minnesota governor bid after second protester killed by federal agents during Trump immigration crackdown

Paul Steinhauser
This has been happening since 2019: Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Video

This has been happening since 2019: Minnesota gubernatorial candidate

Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Chris Madel says the Trump administration’s interest in investigating fraud in his state would improve ‘transparency’ on ‘The Evening Edit.’

A Minneapolis lawyer who represented the immigration agent who fatally shot Renee Good is ending his Republican bid for Minnesota governor after a second protester was killed by federal authorities.

"I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state," Chris Madel said in a message posted on social media Monday, as he announced he was dropping his outsider bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. "Nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so."

Madel's move comes two days after a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center who was filming an immigration operation.

TRUMP DEPLOYS BORDER CZAR TO MINNESOTA IN WAKE OF SECOND FATAL SHOOTING

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Madel

Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel, seen speaking in Minneapolis on Dec. 1, 2025, on Monday ended his 2026 Republican bid for Minnesota governor. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials initially said Pretti, who was legally armed with a handgun, was threatening agents, who they say fired in self-defense. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem labeled the actions of Pretti as "domestic terrorism" and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller called him a "would-be assassin."

But videos of the shooting seem to indicate Pretti was brandishing a cell phone rather than his handgun, with federal agents appearing to secure Pretti's weapon moments before he was shot multiple times.

JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMIN FROM 'DESTROYING OR ALTERING' EVIDENCE IN DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

The fatal shooting has further inflamed political tensions in Minnesota and across the country over aggressive efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Border Patrol and other federal agencies to enforce President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

A law enforcement officer deploys a chemical spray toward a man during a confrontation on a city street.

A screengrab from a video shows a law enforcement officer spraying irritants at Alex Pretti before he was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026. (Reuters)

"I support the originally stated goals of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Operation Metro Surge in locating and deporting the worst of the worst from our state," Madel said.

But he argued, "Operation Metro Surge has expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats. United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That’s wrong."

While he praised a number of Trump's achievements so far in the president's second term in the White House, Madel claimed that the massive deployment of a couple of thousand federal immigration agents to Minnesota "has been an unmitigated disaster."

"At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them I believe I did what was right. And I am doing that today," he added.

No Republican has won an election for governor in blue-leaning Minnesota in 20 years, and Madel claimed, "The reality is that the national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota. It is a simple fact."

Madel grabbed national attention earlier this month when he legally represented Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was protesting an anti-immigration operation in Minneapolis.

Good's death, which instantly escalated already simmering tensions, came a couple of days after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz ended his re-election bid for a third term as governor amid a deepening federal investigation into the sweeping fraud scandal in Minnesota's social services programs.

INSIDE THE RISE AND FALL OF TIM WALZ

More than 90 people — most from Minnesota's large Somali community — have been charged since 2022 in what has been described as the nation's largest COVID-era scheme. How much money has been stolen through alleged money laundering operations involving fraudulent meal and housing programs, daycare centers and Medicaid services is still being tabulated. But the U.S. attorney in Minnesota said the scope of the fraud could exceed $1 billion and rise to as high as $9 billion.

Prosecutors said some of the dozens that have already pleaded guilty in the case used the money to buy luxury cars, real estate, jewelry and international vacations, with some of the funds also sent overseas and potentially into the hands of Islamic terrorists.

Minnesota Gov. Walz drops 2026 re-election bid

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota, announces he's dropping his 2026 re-election bid. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Madel, a veteran trial lawyer, spotlighted his high-profile fraud cases as he campaigned for governor.

He was one of nearly a dozen candidates vying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, in a field that also includes Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and state Rep. Kristin Robbins, chair of the Minnesota House’s Fraud Prevention and Oversight Committee.

And in his announcement that he was dropping his bid, he took aim at some of his primary rivals, charging that "our government has failed us. Republicans and Democrats."

KLOBUCHAR TAKES FIRST FORMAL STEPS TOWARDS LAUNCHING MINNESOTA GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN

A longshot when he entered the race late last year, Madel seemed to be picking up support.

"Since I announced my candidacy on Dec. 1, I am extremely proud of what we've accomplished. I started as a relative unknown candidate and emerged as a leading Republican contender in less than two months," he touted in his Monday announcement.

But while Madel had in recent years represented Alpha News, a conservative Minnesota news outlet, and had written opinion pieces for them, he faced a challenge in winning over MAGA supporters and some conservatives in the state, due in part to his past political contributions to Democrats, including to Walz.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has taken the first steps towards launching a 2026 gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota. (David Swanson/Reuters)

Last week, longtime Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar made her first move ahead of likely launching a 2026 race for governor in her home state, as she filed preliminary paperwork with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board.

But Madel said Klobuchar's move was not a factor in his decision to end his bid for governor.

"I'm not withdrawing my candidacy because of any existing or new entrant in the race, and that includes Sen. Klobuchar," he emphasized.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

