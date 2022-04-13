Pence says 'I'll keep you posted' about 2024 run for president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Mike Pence teased a potential presidential run in 2024 during a Tuesday speech at the University of Virginia.

Pence was the headline speaker at a Young Americans Foundation (YAF) event at the university Tuesday. Pence spoke for nearly an hour, ripping President Biden's administration for bending to "wokism" and taking questions from students.

UVA STUDENT PUSHES BACK AFTER SCHOOL PAPER CALLS FOR MIKE PENCE EVENT TO BE CANCELED FOR ‘VIOLENT RHETORIC’

"I was just wondering if you're planning to run in 2024 for president," one student prompted.

"I'll keep you posted," Pence responded.

Pence also addressed the recent uproar over transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who took the women's NCAA championship in the 500-yard freestyle race in March despite being biologically male.

It was a UVA swimmer, Emma Weyant, who came in second to Thomas.

"Emma Weyant won that race," Pence told a student who asked about the event before going on to mock Biden.

WAPO EDITORIAL BOARD: EFFORTS TO SILENCE AND CANCEL MIKE PENCE CAMPUS VISITS ARE ‘UNWARRANTED’

"I know that in his State of the Union address President Biden promised to stand for the God-given right of men to compete in women's sports," Pence said. "But common sense needs to reign and it will reign. And we need to defend the integrity of women's sports in America for the benefit of women everywhere."

Pence was also asked about how he would react if one of his children were to come out as gay. The audience applauded the question, and Pence responded: "I would look them in the eye and tell them ‘I love you.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to emphasize that the Supreme Court's decision to legalize gay marriage has caused friction between the gay community and the First Amendment rights of religious Americans.

Pence also addressed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership and encouraging students to support humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainians.

Pence also called on Congress and the Biden administration to increase military aid for Ukraine and ramp up sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin.