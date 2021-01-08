Mike Huckabee: Trump’s policies have made life better for every American

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told "Outnumbered Overtime" on Friday that President Trump’s policies have made "life better for every American."

Huckabee praised former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s comments criticizing Trump over the Capitol Hill riots by his supporters but also warning the GOP not to forget all he has done. Haley also cited Trump’s accomplishments on his economic and energy policies, pushback against Iran, China, and ISIS, peace deals between Arab countries and Israel, and more.

MIKE HUCKABEE: Nikki [Haley] is spot on. That’s exactly what we need to be focused upon and I wish that since the election the president would’ve reminded America of the four years of things that he has done. You just outlined a number of them. The fact that our energy prices are the best they’ve been in decades because now we are energy independent. This president’s policies have made life better for every American.

The average American family is better off by $6,000 a year because of the tax cuts and the deregulation. Those are real things that have helped people. Unfortunately, I wish that the president spent all of his time since the November election talking about why we are going to miss him rather than giving Democrats a reason to be so glad that he’s leaving. I hope that people will keep that in perspective. It’s an important message not to lose.

I think all this talk about him resigning, the 25th Amendment, is ridiculous. I don’t think the president’s words were the right words. I disagreed with the things that he said on Wednesday, that I think gave his followers false hope that the election was going to be overturned…The president used words that I think his followers took as, "let’s go charge Capitol Hill." Do we blame the president? He should have used different words. Maybe he has some responsibility.