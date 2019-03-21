Mike Huckabee blasts Gillibrand plan to extend Social Security to illegal immigrants

Making illegal immigrants eligible for Social Security benefits -- as 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has suggested -- is a "ridiculous proposal," former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said Wednesday on Fox News' "Hannity."

“Let’s not only give them Grandma’s Social Security, let’s toss in a car and maybe rent for a nice home!," Huckabee told host Sean Hannity, referring to the Democrat's plan.

"Let’s not only give them Grandma’s Social Security, let’s toss in a car and maybe rent for a nice home!" — Mike Huckabee, former Republican presidential candidate and Fox News contributor

FLORIDA BILL WOULD ALLOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO GET DRIVER'S LICENSES

"I’m just amazed that people are applauding this kind of stuff,” Huckabee added. “I hope Kirsten Gillibrand has to go out and talk to people in their 70s who can barely afford food and tell them they’re going to not get their Social Security raised because we’re going to be giving it to people who broke into this country illegally. I can’t wait to see whether she gets applause in a room filled with retirees living off of Social Security when she makes that ridiculous proposal.”

During a campaign event this week, Gillibrand gave a fiery defense of migrants who are currently living in the U.S. illegally and called for “comprehensive immigration reform.”

“If you are in this country now, you must have the right to pay into Social Security, to pay your taxes, to pay into your local school system, and to have a pathway to citizenship. That must happen,” Gillibrand said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Huckabee, Salem Radio nationally syndicated host Larry Elder also criticized Gillibrand's plan.

Elder told Hannity that Democrats make such proposals “in pursuit of the Hispanic vote.” But he noted that an average of recent poll data shows that President Trump has support from roughly 30 percent of Hispanic voters, which he added was roughly the same backing that previous GOP presidential nominees Mitt Romney and John McCain received.