Fox News cameras were on the ground in San Diego Sector on Friday and captured a mass-release of migrants by Border Patrol as they deal with a surge in numbers in the busy border sector – just as California Gov. Gavin Newsom will meet President Biden at the White House.

The Border Patrol bus released migrants onto the streets in San Ysidro, where migrants were handed over to a non-governmental organization for help. From there, they will move on to their final destination.

Migrants included those from India, Senegal, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador. Their destinations included Atlanta, New York, Chicago and New Jersey.

It comes hours before Gov. Newsom is one of a number of governors due to meet with President Biden at the White House, where the ongoing and historic migrant crisis will likely be on the agenda. Polling has shown that Biden faces an abysmal approval rating on the border crisis.

The White House has called on Republicans to back a bipartisan Senate bill that would have surged staffing and resources to the border while limiting the ability of migrants to claim asylum. But conservatives have said the bill does not go far enough and would normalize high levels of illegal immigration. They argue instead that President Biden can change policies to solve the now three-year crisis at the border.

