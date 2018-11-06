Midterm ballot measures: Massachusetts passes measure upholding transgender rights law

Along with deciding who will control the House and Senate for the next two years, Americans on Tuesday cast their votes on a number of state ballot measures, on issues ranging from marijuana policy to voting rights.

Below, Fox News has compiled a list of the results for a number of key measures sure to shape events and policy in states across the nation.

FULL MIDTERM RESULTS

Massachusetts

Voters in the Bay State came out in favor of a measure to uphold Senate Bill 2407, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in public places like hotels, restaurants and retail stores.

The measure, officially called Question 3, marked the first time gender identity nondiscrimination protections were on a statewide ballot. It garnered national attention as the Trump administration moves to weaken civil rights protections for transgender Americans by possibly rolling back Obama-era recognitions and protections that broadened the definition of gender.

"At a critical moment in the fight for equality, Massachusetts voters sent a powerful message that transgender people are loved and welcomed in the Bay State," Human Rights Committee President Chad Griffin said in a statement. "From North Carolina and Virginia to Alaska and Massachusetts, we have demonstrated that when we stand together and fight back against attacks on our progress, we win.

Critics say the 2016 law allowed sexual predators to invade private spaces for women by claiming female gender identity. No such incidents have been reported in Massachusetts since the measure took effect.

Florida

Floridians cast their vote on a host of ballot measures on Tuesday.

On a strange measure linking a ban on offshore oil and gas drilling with an end to e-cigarette use in the workplace, voters in the Sunshine State decided in favor of the ballot initiative. The measure was poised to pass, 68.25 percent to 31.76 percent, when The Associated Press called the vote with just over 72 percent of precincts reporting.

These two seemingly unrelated issues – oil exploration and vaping -- had stirred up equal parts anger and confusion among voters ever since the state’s Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) approved the measure for the ballot earlier this year.

The combination of the two proposed bans into one ballot measure has come with little explanation from Florida’s CRC beyond Brecht Heuchan, chairman of the commission’s Style and Drafting Committee, telling local media that the sponsors of the different proposals worked together under the slogan of “clean air, clean water.”

The proposed amendment advanced with little discussion in April.

Those in the state’s oil and gas industries said the measure is redundant, as Florida already had a statute on the books making it illegal to drill within the boundaries of the state's territorial seas. Many lawmakers in Florida, including departing Republican Gov. Rick Scott, also oppose plans by the Trump administration to permit oil and gas drilling in federal waters beyond the nation’s outer continental shelf — a jurisdictional term referring to the submerged territory sitting up to 10.36 statutory miles off the state’s western coast and three nautical miles off its eastern seaboard.

Environmental groups supported the proposed amendment, but said that even with passage, voters must continue to push for a ban on oil and gas drilling in both state and federal waters off the coast of Florida.

Also in Florida, voters decided in favor allowing those who have served their time to cast votes as soon as the 2020 elections.

The “Voting Restoration Amendment,” also called Amendment 4, was approved to be on the ballot back in January after gathering the requisite 766,200 signatures, and would automatically restore voting rights to felons – murderers and sex offenders not included – who have done prison time, completed parole or probation and paid any restitution. Florida’s ballot measure is part of a broader move over the last few decades to restore voting rights to felons, but is the first to put it to voters to decide.

Currently, Florida does have a process in which convicted felons can have voting rights restored. Critics of the current system argue it is too lengthy and burdensome for many ex-cons to navigate.

Along with a backlog of more than 10,000 applications in the state agency that processes the applications, people looking to have their rights restored must travel to Tallahassee to appear before the Board of Executive Clemency, which includes Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Then there was this item: Floridians also voted to ban greyhound racing by 2021, which could well lead to the demise of the sport across the country.

Ohio

In Ohio, voters decided against Issue 1, a ballot measure that would prohibit sending people to prison for non-criminal parole violations and would set aside a large percentage of a projected $100 million in savings for addiction treatment. It's a proposal that has gotten a lot of pushback.

The proposal would have reduced Ohio’s prison population by reclassifying nonviolent fourth- and fifth-degree felony drug possession or use crimes as first-degree misdemeanors. It would have also made the maximum penalty for such crimes 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, and first and second offenses would have been punishable by probation only.

Under Issue 1, prisoners currently incarcerated could have petitioned courts to make the changes to sentencing classifications retroactive. This would have allowed those who were imprisoned under the old rules may have been eligible for release.

The measure drew sharp opposition from many in law enforcement across the Buckeye State.

"Not only law enforcement, [but] the judiciary across the state," Paul Pfeifer, a former state Supreme Court judge and the current executive director of the Ohio Judicial Conference, told Fox News. He called the proposal "devastating, reckless and dangerous."

Supporters argued that the incarceration savings netted by the early release of those inmates would have been funneled back into drug treatment programs and other rehabilitation efforts.