Michigan secretary of state announces residents will be able to choose non-binary gender 'X' on state ID

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday that, starting next week, Michigan residents can choose a non-binary "X" option as a gender on state-issued identification.

"I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality," Benson said in a press release. "We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity."

BLINKEN: AMERICANS CAN PICK THEIR PASSPORT GENDER

The release went on to explain how Benson reinstituted a department policy in 2019 that allows state residents to change the gender on their IDs without having to provide documentation from a doctor or a court.

"One of my goals is to reduce barriers for marginalized communities to participate fully in our society. The transgender community has faced both marginalization and violence without proper identification," Benson said at the time. "This change returns to a policy that was in place before the issue was politicized, and that was utilized by both a Republican and Democrat secretary of state."

The Tuesday release from Benson also explained that any Michigander who would like to change their sex-marker to "X" can do so by visiting the secretary of state office or website, beginning Nov. 10.

Michigan's new policy mirrors that of 20 other states and the District of Columbia. Benson's announcement comes less than a week after the U.S. State Department issued the first U.S. passport with an "X" gender marker, granting a third option for U.S. passport holders who do not identify as female or male.

"The Department of State continues the process of updating its policies regarding gender markers on U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity," press secretary Ned Price said in a statement.

"The Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA," he added.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.