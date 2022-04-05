Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives
Published

Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, announces retirement

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., called Upton's retirement 'a loss for this country and especially the people of Michigan'

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., announced his retirement on the House floor Tuesday morning. 

Upton is among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment. 

Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan, listens during a news conference with members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan, listens during a news conference with members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Michigan lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census, and under new redistricting maps, Upton would have faced Rep. Bill Huizenga in a member vs. member primary had he run for re-election. 

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., praised Upton on the House floor shortly after his announcement. 

"His retiring is a loss for this country and especially the people of Michigan," Dingell said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

