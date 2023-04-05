Michigan Gov. Whitmer repeals near-century old abortion ban: ‘long overdue’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a bill repealing a near-century-old law that made it a four-year felony to assist in an abortion.

In signing the legislation, Michigan’s Democratic governor called it "long overdue."

Roe v. Wade had made the 1931 law null and void until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision in June.

"When Roe was overturned, a right afforded to Americans for nearly 50 years was stripped away," Whitmer said. "It horrified me to think that my daughters would have fewer rights than I did growing up. So, while other states were restricting access, we took steps to protect reproductive freedom."

Courts blocked the ban from taking effect and voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution. Whitmer's signature Wednesday eliminated the possibility of the 1931 ban from ever being enforced in the future.

State lawmakers voted last month to send a repeal of the abortion ban to the governor. Republicans largely opposed the bill, speaking out ahead of the vote on the legality of abortion as a whole.

Whitmer’s signature marks another victory for abortion rights supporters in Michigan, who joined California and Vermont last November in enshrining abortion rights in their state’s constitution. Kentucky – a solidly red state – rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has pushed for a six-week ban in his state, is scheduled to appear in Michigan on Thursday to speak at a Midland County GOP event before heading to southern Michigan to speak at Hillsdale College.

