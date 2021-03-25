Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan county’s backlog on concealed-pistol licenses prompts lawsuit: report

Gun owners in Wayne County say they have been waiting months for their paperwork to be processed

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
They’ve taken the required class for obtaining a concealed-pistol license. Now, some gun owners in Wayne County, Michigan, have a question for the county clerk.

"Why the delay?"

The license applicants say they have been waiting months for their paperwork to be processed – so a lawsuit has been filed against the clerk’s office, FOX 2 of Detroit reported.

"How can you process birth certificates, death certificates and marriage licenses, but at the same place you’re in – the clerk of the county – you can’t process a concealed-pistol license like every other county?" attorney Terry Johnson asked FOX 2.

Some applicants said they scheduled appointments for their applications – in accordance with local coronavirus restrictions – but got quicker appointments after calling again.

"I’d rather wait three months than nine," applicant Kristal Hunt said, after managing to get an earlier date.

Johnson told FOX 2 that other counties such as Oakland and Macomb have been helping gun owners at a faster rate – less than a month, in most cases – but the story has been different in Wayne County, home to Detroit.

"It’s either they don’t want to do it, they’re incompetent or they just don’t care," Johnson alleged.

In her own defense, Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett said her office has lacked the personnel and the office space to accommodate the number of applicants, which she said has been larger than the numbers in other counties. Once the problems are addressed, the license applications will be processed more quickly, she told FOX 2.

Meantime, she told the station her office has added evening and Saturday times for March and April to help address the backlog.

