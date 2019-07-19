Michelle Obama seemingly swipes at Trump amid 'send her back' controversy

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has seemingly taken a shot at President Trump amid his ongoing feud with four progressive congresswomen, saying "there's a place" for natural-born citizens and refugees alike.

Tensions escalated this week when the president blasted the Democratic "squad," Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., suggesting on Twitter that they "go back" to the countries they came. All four women are U.S. citizens, with Omar being the only one who was born outside of the U.S.

After exchanging several barbs during the week, Trump continued his attacks during Wednesday's rally, during which a "send her back" chant aimed at Omar broke out from his supporters.

On Friday, the former first lady tweeted what seemed to be a rebuke of the remarks -- while stopping short of mentioning the president directly.

"What truly makes our country great is its diversity," Mrs. Obama tweeted. "I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America."

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, has not commented in on the feud.

While the Obamas have largely avoided weighing in on political matters since leaving the White House, Friday's comments are not the first time the former first lady has seemingly tweaked Trump.

“The leader of the free world with a tweet can start a war, can crush an economy, can change the future of our children,” she told Gayle King of CBS News at the Essence Festival in New Orleans earlier this month.

She added the next president needs to have “deep seriousness and focus” and operate “with a clear base of facts and ideas." She also said she thinks her husband sometimes made the presidency look easy.

“I guess it's kind of like if the black guy can do it, anybody can do it -- and that's not true. It's a hard job.”