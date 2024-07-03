Michelle Obama leads Biden, Harris in match-up against Trump in latest post-debate poll

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the leading candidate to take on former President Trump in 2024, according to a new poll conducted after last week's presidential debate.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll asked respondents who they would like to see take on Trump on the general election ballot amid calls to replace the current nominee, and President Biden was bested by both the former first lady and his own vice president.

When asked who they would vote for in a race against Trump, the poll found that Obama was the only Democrat to secure enough votes to beat the former president on the general election ballot.

In the hypothetical match-up, the former first lady led Trump by 11 percentage points, receiving 50% of the vote over the former president, who was the choice candidate of 39% of respondents.

The poll showing Obama leading the Democratic candidate pool comes after the Washington Post reported that her husband, former President Obama, recently told supporters that Biden’s road to re-election has become more difficult since Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also risen on the list of potential Democratic nominee replacements, but she did not receive enough support to beat Trump in the latest survey.

According to the poll, about 42% of respondents said they would vote for Harris, while a slim majority of 43% of registered voters favored Trump.

Despite being the party's nominee, several post-debate polls have shown Biden dropping from the list of prospective candidates to represent the Democratic Party in 2024 amid concerns over his age and mental acuity.

Biden tied with Trump in the survey, with both candidates receiving 40% of the vote. However, the difference in support is seen in that more voters said they would either choose a different candidate or would not vote if the nominee was Biden in any other match-up.

Several other prospective Democratic nominee replacements were featured in the survey, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who received 39% support, against 42%, who favored Trump.

The poll, conducted just days after the first presidential debate, reported that 56% of registered voters think Biden should drop out of the race.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted from July 1 to 2 with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

