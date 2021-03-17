Michael Cohen meeting with Manhattan DA again Friday

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen is set to meet with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Friday, a person with knowledge of the ongoing investigation told Fox News.

This will mark the eighth time that Cohen will be sharing information with New York prosecutors. The meeting will be in person and is expected to last again several hours. Cohen is expected to offer specific details about his former boss’ business dealings, the source said. Mark Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor and expert on white-collar crime, is also expected to attend. He was hired by Vance to investigate Trump’s family businesses.

The state’s prosecutors have now been in possession of the former president’s tax returns for about a month after SCOTUS cleared the way for investigators to get a hold of these records.

Vance’s probe of the Trump Organization began in 2019 and is focused on possible bank, insurance and tax fraud. It involves financial dealings of Trump’s Manhattan properties, including his flagship Fifth Avenue building, Trump Tower, and the valuation of his 213-acre estate Seven Springs in Westchester

The investigation also involves payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal during Trump’s 2016 campaign by Cohen to stop the women from publicly alleging their affairs with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The recent activity shows that Vance is moving forward with the investigation, which could result in charges. Vance's office declined to comment and the Trump Organization has not responded to inquires from Fox News.

Cohen, who served time after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and bank fraud, was released to home confinement last year.