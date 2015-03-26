Mia Love Wikipedia page vandalized with slurs

Rising Republican star Mia Love's Wikipedia page was vandalized overnight with racist and sexist epithets.

The attack comes as Democrats and liberal media outlets criticize or downplay the GOP's effort at showcasing diversity at their convention in Tampa.

Love, a Utah city mayor and congressional candidate who is black, delivered a brief but rousing address Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention. The daughter of Haitian immigrants told her family story, throwing in some jabs at President Obama's "divided" America for good measure.

Bloggers were quick to spot some inflammatory changes to her Wikipedia page that night. Though the changes have since been removed, screen grabs posted to various websites show one section called her a "dirty, worthless whore" who sold out to big business. Another section again called her a "sell-out" to the "right wing hate machine," before accusing her of being exploited "like the House N----- she truly is."

Love's campaign has not responded to a request for comment from FoxNews.com.

The Wikipedia page changes came as the party's other non-white stars in Tampa were either criticized or played down this week.

The opening night roster was stocked with a slew of Hispanic and black speakers. They included former Democratic Alabama Rep. Artur Davis, Love, Texas Senate candidate Ted Cruz, and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are set to speak Wednesday.

But on Tuesday, MSNBC appeared to gloss over much of the minority politicians' addresses.

Rich Noyes, research director for the conservative Media Research Center and senior editor with Newsbusters.com, said the only minority speaker who got significant air time on MSBNC from 7 p.m. until the end of the lineup was South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is Indian-American.

He said he understands the media have to cover Tropical Storm Isaac but suggested there should be a priority on highlighting minority speakers at the RNC.

"There's been this undercurrent in the media that the Republican P arty has a diversity problem, that they're not reaching out to minorities," he said. "It's been something you've heard about for months. Well, this is the Republican Party reaching out. If they're reaching out and nobody covers it, who's seeing them do it?"

Still, Noyes said he expects full coverage for Rice on Wednesday night and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Thursday night.

It comes after Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa on Tuesday dismissed GOP efforts to reach out to Hispanic voters.

"You can't just trot out a brown face or a Spanish surname and expect that people are going to vote for your party, or your candidate," he said during a press conference.