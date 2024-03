Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former First Lady Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband for the first time in months on Tuesday.

Melania joined former President Donald Trump on the Florida campaign trail this week — her first appearance of the 2024 election cycle.

The pair were photographed outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach before casting their votes in the sunshine state's Republican primary election.

Reporters pressed Melania for information on her role in her husband's 2024 campaign, to which she responded, "Stay tuned."

Trump has previously expressed hesitancy to involve his family in his re-election campaign, citing the mental and emotional toll his first campaign and presidency brought on the family.

He did confirm his intention to bring Melania with him on the campaign trail back in February during an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham.

"It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot. Not because she likes doing it, but she likes the results," he said during the interview. "She wants to see this country really succeed. She loves the country."

"You know, a lot of first ladies would go out — they want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them," Trump continued at the time. "If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person."

Melania Trump has been largely absent from public life since the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs in January of this year.