McConnell's physician says GOP leader is 'medically cleared' to resume work

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's attending physician and neurology team announced he remains fit to fulfill his duties following the leader's more than 30-second freeze-up in front of reporters in Covington, Ky.

"After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," Brian P. Monahan, MD wrote in a statement on Thursday. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.