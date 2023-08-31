Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

McConnell's physician says GOP leader is 'medically cleared' to resume work

McConnell's doctors said lightheadedness is not uncommon after concussions

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Mitch McConnell cleared to resume normal schedule after another 'freezing' episode Video

Mitch McConnell cleared to resume normal schedule after another 'freezing' episode

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel provides insight on the lawmaker's condition on 'America Reports.'

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's attending physician and neurology team announced he remains fit to fulfill his duties following the leader's more than 30-second freeze-up in front of reporters in Covington, Ky.  

"After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," Brian P. Monahan, MD wrote in a statement on Thursday. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics