McConnell to host event for GOP Senate candidates in Louisville ahead of midterm elections

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will hold an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday to amplify support for a handful of GOP Senate nominees in races across the country in the upcoming midterm elections.

The rally, according to a source familiar with the event, was organized in June and will feature Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and North Carolina GOP Senate nominee Ted Budd.

"The stakes in this election could not be higher," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "It is imperative that Republicans regain control of the Senate and serve as a firewall against President Biden’s disastrous policies. I am determined to do everything I can to ensure our candidates have the resources they need to win this November."

The candidates receiving McConnell's support on Friday are all engaged in tough elections against their Democratic opposition.

Oz, who received an endorsement from former President Trump, is taking on current Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the race to represent the Keystone State in the Senate. Recent polling showed Oz trailing Fetterman 43% to 30%, as the economy remains a top focus for voters in the state.

"Dr. Oz looks forward to joining Leader McConnell and several of our great candidates this cycle," said Brittany Yanick, the communications director for Oz's camapign. "Pennsylvanians are starting to see firsthand how radical and unfit John Fetterman is for office. He's either lying about his health right now or is so worried about his radical record that he will not debate. Dr. Oz appreciates the continued commitment to defeating radical Fetterman by Leader McConnell and others."

Walker, a former NFL running back, is challenging incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock for his seat to represent the Peach State. A Fox News poll from last month showed Warnock leading Walker by a slim margin of four percentage points, 46% to 42%, in the Senate race.

Budd will face off in November against Cheri Beasley, a former judge on the North Carolina Supreme Court, to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Recent polls have shown the two candidates are tied in the race, with some indicating Budd has a small edge over Beasley.

Budd currently represents North Carolina's 13th Congressional District in the House.