McConnell to host event for GOP Senate candidates in Louisville ahead of midterm elections

McConnell says he will 'do everything' to ensure Republicans take back the Senate in November

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will hold an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday to amplify support for a handful of GOP Senate nominees in races across the country in the upcoming midterm elections.

The rally, according to a source familiar with the event, was organized in June and will feature Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and North Carolina GOP Senate nominee Ted Budd.

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS HE’S ‘GLAD’ ANTI-TRUMP GOP GROUP USED HIS EX-WIFE’S GRAPHIC COMMENTS IN NEW AD

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks with reporters following a closed-door policy lunch at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks with reporters following a closed-door policy lunch at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"The stakes in this election could not be higher," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "It is imperative that Republicans regain control of the Senate and serve as a firewall against President Biden’s disastrous policies. I am determined to do everything I can to ensure our candidates have the resources they need to win this November."

The candidates receiving McConnell's support on Friday are all engaged in tough elections against their Democratic opposition.

DR. OZ CHALLENGES DEM OPPONENT JOHN FETTERMAN TO DEBATE, SAYS HIS POSITIONS 'BETTER' REFLECT PA. 'VALUES'

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Oz, who received an endorsement from former President Trump, is taking on current Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the race to represent the Keystone State in the Senate. Recent polling showed Oz trailing Fetterman 43% to 30%, as the economy remains a top focus for voters in the state.

"Dr. Oz looks forward to joining Leader McConnell and several of our great candidates this cycle," said Brittany Yanick, the communications director for Oz's camapign. "Pennsylvanians are starting to see firsthand how radical and unfit John Fetterman is for office. He's either lying about his health right now or is so worried about his radical record that he will not debate. Dr. Oz appreciates the continued commitment to defeating radical Fetterman by Leader McConnell and others."

Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, speaks during a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, speaks during a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Walker, a former NFL running back, is challenging incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock for his seat to represent the Peach State. A Fox News poll from last month showed Warnock leading Walker by a slim margin of four percentage points, 46% to 42%, in the Senate race. 

Republican Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina speaks on the last day of the annual "Road To Majority Policy Conference" held by the Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition at the Gaylord Opryland Resort &amp; Convention Center on June 18, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Republican Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina speaks on the last day of the annual "Road To Majority Policy Conference" held by the Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition at the Gaylord Opryland Resort &amp; Convention Center on June 18, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images)

Budd will face off in November against Cheri Beasley, a former judge on the North Carolina Supreme Court, to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Recent polls have shown the two candidates are tied in the race, with some indicating Budd has a small edge over Beasley.

Budd currently represents North Carolina's 13th Congressional District in the House.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

