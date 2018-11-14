McConnell, Schumer re-elected as Senate leaders

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell on Wednesday was re-elected majority leader of the Senate Republican conference, as Democrats voted to keep New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as their leader.

Both were voted by acclamation, Fox News is told.

McConnell was nominated by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, and seconded by Tennessee Sen-elect Marsha Blackburn.

Among those voting in the GOP conference election were Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who has declared victory in the state’s Senate race even though a recount is still going on.

Across the Capitol, House Republicans are also voting Wednesday on its leadership, after losing the majority in last week’s elections. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the current majority leader, is facing a challenge from Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for minority leader.

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is expected to be re-elected House GOP whip. And Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is running for GOP conference chair, which would make her the highest-ranked Republican woman in the House.

Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.