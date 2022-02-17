McConnell slams Louisville BLM for helping bail out man who 'tried to literally murder a politician'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday criticized the Black Lives Matter Louisville chapter for helping pay the six-figure bail of a man who "tried to literally murder a politician" running for mayor in the city.

"This far-left Black Lives Matter activist and defund-the-police cheerleader walked into a Jewish Democrat’s campaign headquarters and opened fire," McConnell, R-Ky., said, acknowledging that the situation is under investigation. This includes the suspect's "mental condition," McConnell said.

"But guess what: He’s already been let out of jail. He's already been let out of jail," McConnell added. "A left-wing bail fund partnered with BLM Louisville to bail him out. Less than 48 hours after this activist tried to literally murder a politician, the radical left bailed their comrade out of jail."

The activist McConnell is referring to is Quintez Brown, who was arrested by police earlier this week after shooting at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his campaign office.

WHAS11 reported that Black Lives Matter Louisville collaborated with the Louisville Community Bail Fund to pay Brown's $100,000 bail on Wednesday.

McConnell attacked Democrats and corporations for supporting Black Lives Matter both financially and rhetorically. And he warned Black Lives Matter's mentality is spreading beyond just fringe protesters. As an example, McConnell pointed to Minnesota prosecutors who advocated for lenient sentencing for a man who burned down a pawn shop and killed someone during the 2020 Minneapolis riots.

The GOP leader also said it's notable how little the media has covered the apparent assassination attempt against the Democrat mayoral candidate.

"I'm confident that if activists claiming to be conservative tried to assassinate a politician, whatever his mental state,the media would open a 24/7 national conversation about rhetoric on the right," McConnell said.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after he entered Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and fired multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said.

Nobody was hurt, but Greenberg’s shirt was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Brown previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal as an intern and an editorial columnist, according to the newspaper. He shared a short campaign video on Twitter in December announcing that he was running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council in 2022.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.