Politics

McConnell freezes up again during Kentucky news conference

McConnell unable to speak during news conference just one month after a similar incident

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes during press conference Video

Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes during press conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze during a recent press conference in Kentucky.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.-Ky., froze for more than 30 seconds while answering reporters' questions in Covington, Ky., on Wednesday. 

"What are your thoughts on running for re-election?" a reporter asked McConnell. 

"What're my thoughts about what?" the GOP leader asked. 

"What are your thoughts on running for re-election in 2026?" the reporter repeated.

McConnell appeared to stare blankly for 10 seconds before an aide appeared next to him and asked, "Did you hear the question, senator? Running for re-election in 2026?" 

MCCONNELL FREEZES UP DURING PRESS CONFERENCE, LATER SAYS 'I'M FINE'

Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes up during press conference in Kentucky

Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes up August 30 during a press conference in Kentucky (WXIX )

"I'm okay," he told second aide who appeared by his side. "Does anybody else have any questions? Please speak up," the other aide said. McConnell reportedly then answered a few questions.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL'S HEALTH INCIDENT RENEWS CONCERN FOR AGING LAWMAKERS

Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes up August 30 during press conference in Kentucky

Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes up August 30 during a press conference in Kentucky (WXIX)

The longstanding GOP lawmaker previously froze for about 30 seconds during a news conference alongside other Republican lawmakers on the Hill a month ago. At the time, an aide told Fox News Digital he "felt light-headed and stepped away for a moment."

Fox News Digital has reached out to McConnell's office for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

