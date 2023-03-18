McCarthy directs committees to probe whether federal funds were used in potential Trump indictment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday said he is directing House committees to investigate whether federal funds are being used for "politically motivated prosecutions" amid reports that former President Donald Trump could be indicted as early as next week.

"Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump," McCarthy tweeted.

McCarthy was reacting to reports that the Manhattan District Attorney's office is preparing to issue an indictment for alleged hush money payments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016.

TRUMP SAYS 'ILLEGAL LEAKS' INDICATE HE'LL BE ARRESTED TUESDAY

The move has raised concerns from Republicans that the prosecution is politically motivated — and McCarthy wants the House to investigate.

"I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions," McCarthy said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

