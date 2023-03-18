Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans
Published

McCarthy directs committees to probe whether federal funds were used in potential Trump indictment

Trump has warned he is being 'arrested on Tuesday'

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Dan Bongino issues warning over possible Trump arrest, blames 'Identity politics left' Video

Dan Bongino issues warning over possible Trump arrest, blames 'Identity politics left'

Host of 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,' Dan Bongino reacts to former President Trump saying he will be arrested and previews his upcoming show.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday said he is directing House committees to investigate whether federal funds are being used for "politically motivated prosecutions" amid reports that former President Donald Trump could be indicted as early as next week.

"Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump," McCarthy tweeted.

McCarthy was reacting to reports that the Manhattan District Attorney's office is preparing to issue an indictment for alleged hush money payments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016. 

TRUMP SAYS 'ILLEGAL LEAKS' INDICATE HE'LL BE ARRESTED TUESDAY

The move has raised concerns from Republicans that the prosecution is politically motivated — and McCarthy wants the House to investigate.

"I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions," McCarthy said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.
 

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics