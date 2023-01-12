Expand / Collapse search
McCarthy says new committee on weaponized government could oversee Biden classified documents probe

'Congress has to investigate this,' McCarthy told reporters Thursday

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Thursday that a House investigation into classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and at President Biden’s personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, could be handled by the newly formed committee on the weaponization of the federal government.

"It could go before that committee or others, but I think Congress has to investigate this," McCarthy said. "Here's an individual that’s been in office for more than 40 years. Here’s an individual that said on '60 Minutes' that was so concerned about President Trump's documents… and now we find it, this is a vice president, keeping it for years out in the open in different locations."

A resolution creating the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government passed the House this week, and will be led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who will also chair the full Judiciary Committee. The subcommittee will consist of 15 members – nine Republicans and six Democrats.

MCCARTHY SAYS FBI BRIEFING ON SWALWELL WAS SO TROUBLING, 'YOU WOULDN'T HAVE' HIM ON 'ANY COMMITTEE'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"I do not think any American believes justice should not be equal to all," McCarthy said. "And we found from this administration what happened before every single election, whatever comes out that they utilize to try to falsify it, they try to have different standards for their own beliefs. That doesn't work in America."

One reporter asked if McCarthy saw a difference in the handling of classified documents by former President Donald Trump and President Biden.

AG GARLAND APPOINTS SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

"No, because from one standpoint, they knew the documents were there," McCarthy replied. 

McCarthy says the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government could look into the matter of Biden's classified documents.

McCarthy says the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government could look into the matter of Biden's classified documents. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"You look at President Biden. He wasn't president. He was vice president. He held these in different locations right out in the open. He criticized President Trump," McCarthy added.

BIDEN SPARS OVER CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN GARAGE WITH FOX NEWS' PETER DOOCY

"Did he utilize the Justice Department to raid President Trump? Do you think that was right? They knew this has happened to President Biden before the election, but they kept it a secret from the American public," McCarthy stated.

"This is what makes America not trust their government," McCarthy told reporters on Thursday discussing Biden's classified documents. (Associated Press)

"He knowingly knew this happened going into election, going into interviews," McCarthy added.

"This is what makes America not trust their government," he said.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

