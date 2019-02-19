McCabe is trying to ‘audition as a resistance figure’ like Comey did: Chris Stirewalt

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is following in the footsteps of his old boss, ex-FBI Director James Comey, Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt argued.

Ahead of his book tour launch, McCabe made some explosive claims during an interview on “60 Minutes” claiming that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talked about invoking the 25th Amendment following Comey’s firing and how Rosenstein repeatedly offered to wear a wire to the White House in order to collect evidence against President Donald Trump.

During the Special Report All-Star panel, Stirewalt, The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway, and Washington Post opinion writer Charles Lane, weighed in on the political fallout of McCabe’s return to the spotlight.

Stirewalt began by referring to McCabe as a “pocket James Comey” when drawing comparisons between the two former FBI officials.

“You have a guy essentially leaving in disgrace, you have a guy who is not esteemed by either party, you have a guy in an inspector general’s report found him to have lied to his colleagues about leaking. And then he says, ‘Well, Comey said I could leak.’ And Comey said, ‘I never said that,’” Stirewalt told the panel.

“There are so many contradictions, there’s so much wrong here and what he’s pretty obviously trying to do, as Comey did before him, audition as a resistance figure. He wants to be embraced by Democrats and liberals and say “I am part of this, I am with you now.’ It’s not going to wash.”

Mollie Hemingway pointed out the “two alternative stories” that have been told during the Trump presidency, one saying that President Trump “is a traitor who was compromised by Russia” or the DOJ/FBI “acted horrifically” and that the Mueller probe was set up “under false pretenses.”

Meanwhile, Charles Lane told the panel that the outcome of the Mueller probe is “all in the hands” of new Attorney General William Barr and how he is “full-fledged” since he hasn’t been recused from the Russia investigation.