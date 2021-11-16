Mayorkas faces Senate committee amid question about previous testimony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, as he is already being challenged over testimony he gave less than two months ago.

Mayorkas has faced questions for months over the Biden administration’s handling of record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border. Tuesday's hearing will likely feature questions about what Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security are doing with those people once they are apprehended, most of whom are released and given dates to report.

"[A]s to those who have failed to report, that would qualify as an enforcement priority of ours," Mayorkas told Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., during a Sept. 21 hearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, after Lankford noted that there had been more than 107,000 migrants who were released into the United States with "notices to report" for court proceedings.

The secretary’s claim that these people were "an enforcement priority" was undermined by documents DHS has sent to migrants, which were first reported by CBS News.

"One of those documents reads: ‘Don’t worry if you are past the 60-day deadline to report from the time you entered the United States. Come in so you can help ensure the best outcome for your case.’ Another document reads: ‘Unless you have committed a serious crime, or the government thinks you may be a risk to the United States, YOU WILL NOT [emphasis in the original document] be taken into custody during the appointment,’" his letter added.

Lankford's letter follows news that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now carrying out an initiative called Operation Horizon, aimed at delivering official notices to appear in immigration court to more than 78,000 migrants who have failed to report to ICE.

Lankford does not sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will be hosting Mayorkas on Tuesday. Still, senators are expected to grill the secretary on border crossings.

While the latest numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released Monday show that officials encountered fewer migrants crossing the southern border in October than September, the 164,303 people they did find is far greater than the 71,929 last October.

