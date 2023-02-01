Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Mayorkas, Harris claim that 'border is secure' is not true, Arizona sheriff says

Dannels called the border 'the largest crime scene in this country'

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Arizona sheriff testifies that Mayorkas, Harris claim that 'border is secure' is not true Video

Arizona sheriff testifies that Mayorkas, Harris claim that 'border is secure' is not true

Rep. Darrell Issa questions Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels about the accuracy of statements made by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Vice President Harris about border security.

Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, spoke plainly about the state of affairs at the southern border, confirming to the House Judiciary Committee that it is not secure, contrary to what Biden administration officials have said.

During a Wednesday hearing titled, "The Biden Border Crisis," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., reviewed a series of quotes from officials about the border that he said were of "particular" import to him.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security said, ‘The border is closed, the border is secure, in March of 2021. Was that true then?" Issa asked.

"No," Dannels replied.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, left, called the southern border the largest crime scene in the United States during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Feb. 1, 2023.  REUTERS/Rebecca Noble

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, left, called the southern border the largest crime scene in the United States during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Feb. 1, 2023.  REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (Reuters)

"Is it true now?" Issa asked.

"No."

Issa then referenced when Mayorkas said in November 2022, "We are working day in and day out to enhance its security." The congressman asked Dannels if he had seen improvement. 

"No, I have not," he said.

Issa then recalled that on January 8 of this year, Mayorkas said, "The border is not open." He asked Dannels if that was accurate.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, questioned Cochise County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels about the current state of affairs at the southern border.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, questioned Cochise County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels about the current state of affairs at the southern border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"No," Dannels said, explaining that "the majority of people we talk to, the migrants that have been smuggled," said they came because President Biden held out "a welcoming sign." 

Lastly, Issa quoted Vice President Harris as saying, "The border is secure. We have secured the border," and asked if this statement would be inaccurate as well.

President Biden ‘has and will not’ make border security his priority: Mark Dannels Video

"Yes, it would," Dannels said.

During his opening statement, Dannels gave bleak account of the situation at the border.

"When I look at public safety, national security, and humanitarian on our southern border, this is the largest crime scene in this country," he said.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

