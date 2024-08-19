Maxwell Frost wins contentious Dem primary battle for Florida’s 10th District

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla. emerged with the win in the Democrat primary for Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Frost now faces the winner of the Republican primary, which features Tuan Lee facing off with Willie Montague.

Frost, who is serving in his first term in Congress, was thought to be the favorite in the race, though some of his controversial positions cracked open the door to his primary challengers, most notably his shift to full-throated support for military aid to Israel.

The incumbent Democrat, who previously worked as the national advance manager for Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign, made headlines in 2022 after being the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, including an admission that his credit was too poor for him to qualify for an apartment in Washington, D.C.

Frost also campaigned on improving the situation at the U.S. southern border, arguing during a candidate forum last month that there needs to be a streamlined process for asylum applicants.

"What we have to understand is we don’t have open borders," he said, according to a report in the Orlando Sentinel. "We do have a legal system of asylum, which is a legal right for people to claim asylum. So, what we need to do is pass legislation to get more asylum attorneys, judges, more personnel down there so this process can be sped up."

But White, one of Frost’s opponents, said at the same forum that the border needs to be secured and that current immigration laws need to be followed.

"One of the first things that needs to be done is to follow existing laws that are already on the books to secure our border," White said. "Secondly, we have to understand that we are not an open-door policy any longer, that we cannot afford it. We have other people within the United States who need the resources that can be utilized in their own communities."

Darius, who worked in business before the congressional run, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Broward College. He focused his campaign on making life more affordable for low- and mid-income earners, promising to help reduce rent and make health care more affordable.

Election experts such as the Cook Political Report, Decision Desk HQ and Sabato's Crystal Ball rate the district as safe for Democrats.