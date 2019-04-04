Maxine Waters reignites calls to impeach President Trump, accuses him of 'conspiring with the Kremlin and oligarchs of Russia'

Maxine Waters has ramped up her President Trump impeachment talks once again.

The California Democrat seemed to be moving on from pushing impeachment when she admitted it was “never discussed” as a realistic strategy among Democrats. But the congresswoman took a very different tone when speaking to supporters this week.

“Some people say, ‘How dare her (sic) come out and say, 'Impeach him? She doesn't know enough about him to talk about impeaching him.' But now the American people, whether they say it or not, they know that this man is dangerous,” Waters told the Woman’s National Democratic Club dinner on Tuesday.

“That certainly, he conspired with the Kremlin and with the oligarchs of Russia.”

Waters, who has frequently attacked President Trump since he took office, went on to question Attorney General William Barr.

“I know that you are all worried about the special counsel and the fact that we have a report that has been described to us in a letter by the attorney general. We don't know what's in the report yet, and we’re going to demand it,” she said, according to the Washington Examiner.

She then wrapped up the speech with a message to her supporters: “Let me leave you with this: Despite the fact that we haven’t gotten the report yet, and we’re going after it, and it may be subpoenaed, that it is being worked on. I’m still saying impeach 45.”

The fiery promise was in stark contrast to her words from just one week ago.

“I think we do nothing now but concentrate on getting the information, getting that report,” Waters said, in reference to the report by Mueller, the conclusions of which were provided by Barr.

“[Impeachment has] never been discussed as a strategy for this caucus. It’s only a few of us,” she added, according to Politico.

Many Democrats have expressed reservations about going down the impeachment route, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning that the process just isn’t worth pursuing.

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi told the Washington Post Magazine. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

She added: “And he’s just not worth it.”

Yet some Democrats, most notably U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are already working behind the scenes to begin hearings and investigations that would pave way for the impeachment.