©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Maxine Waters raises eyebrows with bizarre post claiming Twitter hacked: 'I know who has done this'

Rep. Waters baffles social media users with tweet pledging to 'take care of' alleged hack

By Houston Keene | Fox News
House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., raised eyebrows Tuesday with a bizarre tweet claiming her Twitter account was hacked and "erased," and claiming she knew who was behind the alleged hack.

"I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased," Waters wrote. "I know who has done this."

"I will take care of this," the tweet concludes, along with the congresswoman’s signature at the end.

However, upon scrolling down the congresswoman’s Twitter timeline, it appears that her account is still functional as is her campaign account.

In fact, Waters’ official account that made the post claiming the hack still has a tweet from 2017 pinned to the top of her account.

Additionally, it appears as though Waters has tweeted multiple times within the past 24 hours.

Her claim quickly raised eyebrows on social media. 

A staffer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appeared to joke about Waters' tweet. 

"I have no insider knowledge about this. But I am working to secure the movie rights," Robyn Patterson, Pelosi's deputy communications director, wrote on Twitter about Waters' claim. 

Waters’ office did not immediately respond when asked for comment on the claimed hack.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.

