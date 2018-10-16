Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DEFENSE
Published

Mattis works to dispel rumors, says Trump is ‘100 percent’ with him

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Defense Secretary James Mattis' future with the administrationVideo

Defense Secretary James Mattis' future with the administration

President Donald Trump in a recent interview with ’60 Minutes’ says Defense Secretary James Mattis could leave the administration.

James Mattis, the U.S. defense secretary, said on Tuesday that he was assured by President Trump that his job is "100 percent" safe after a "60 Minutes" interview with his boss led to some speculation about the cabinet member's future.

Mattis told reporters that he had an in-flight conversation with Trump and was told by the president that he has his full support.

In an interview that aired Sunday, Trump appeared to question Mattis' future, saying he "may leave."

"I think he's sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth," Trump told Lesley Stahl. "But Gen. Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.