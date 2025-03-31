Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Massie and several GOP colleagues push proposal to require dual citizenship disclosure by political candidates

'Personally, I don’t think dual citizens should serve in Congress,' Kentucky rep said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Several House Republicans are pushing a measure that would require federal political candidates to disclose their citizenship in foreign nations when designating their principal campaign committee.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital in a statement on Monday that he does not believe individuals with citizenship in foreign nations should serve in the nation's legislature.

"Personally, I don’t think dual citizens should serve in Congress, but I ultimately decided to introduce a transparency bill requiring full disclosure of citizenship. Voters can then make the decision," he noted.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER REQUIRING PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS: ‘AN HONOR TO SIGN THIS ONE’

Rep. Thomas Massie talks to reporters

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Massie introduced the "Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act" last week. Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; and Clay Higgins, R-La. are original cosponsors.

In a statement included in a press release, Massie opined that dual citizens elected to serve in Congress should renounce their foreign citizenship.

CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH ERUPTS AFTER TRUMP'S GRAHAM ENDORSEMENT: ‘I AM NOT WITH TRUMP AT ALL WITH THIS ONE’

Reps. Clay Higgins and Andy Biggs at U.S. Capitol

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., right, and Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., pass through a hallway at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries," he added. 

TRUMP PLEDGES TO ‘LEAD THE CHARGE’ AGAINST REP. MASSIE, LIKENS HIM TO LIZ CHENEY

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., during a House leadership vote during the first session of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If we are going to continue to allow Members of Congress to acquire and retain citizenship in other countries, they should at least be required to disclose to voters all countries of which they consider themselves to be citizens," Massie asserted. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

