Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan working on 'emergency suspension' of state gas tax

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that he is working with the Maryland General Assembly to suspend the state's gas tax as fuel prices in the state surge past $4 per gallon.

Hogan's announcement followed a report from the Board of Revenue Estimates which showed an increase in the state’s record budget surplus.

GAS PRICES SURPASS $4, LEADING AMERICANS TO MAKE LIFESTYLE CHANGES: AAA

"This report further proves that we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance substantial tax relief for our families, small businesses, and retirees," Hogan said in a statement. "People across the country are being squeezed by surging inflation on everything from gas to groceries⁠ – Marylanders, especially our retirees, deserve and need this relief."

"In addition, at this time of global uncertainty due to Russian aggression, we are working with our legislative partners on an emergency suspension of the gas tax to help with the pain at the pump," Hogan added. "We also support ongoing efforts in the legislature to suspend automatic increases in the gas tax."

Hogan also said he "called on the Biden administration to increase domestic energy production to help lower costs" and suggested that now is the time "to take bold, bipartisan action."

Maryland currently collects a state excise tax of 27.10 cents per gallon, according to the American Petroleum Institute . With federal and state taxes and fees included, Maryland residents pay 54.50 cents extra per gallon of gas in the state.

The move from Hogan and Maryland legislators is similar to that from other governors in America who are working to reduce the financial impact of high fuel prices on residents in their states. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced his intention to work with the Georgia General Assembly to "temporarily suspend the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales."

President Biden told a reporter Tuesday that he "can’t do much right now" about soaring gas prices in the United States , claiming "Russia's responsible."

"It’s going to go up," Biden said of the price of gas. "Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible." Oil and therefore gas and diesel fuel prices had been rising for more than a year prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the federal government collects 18.4 cents per gallon of gasoline in taxes, and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

Other administration officials have also seemingly dismissed concerns over rising gasoline prices, both now and in the past.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who was spotted on video this week ignoring questions on the current energy crisis from a Fox News Digital reporter, is facing renewed criticism on social media over several instances where she either laughed off or dismissed concerns about soaring gas prices in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gasoline prices in America hit a record high this week amid Russia’s continued invasion into Ukraine and the announcement that the United States would suspend purchases of Russian oil. As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.318, according to AAA data. Prices surpassed the $4 mark Sunday for the first time in 14 years.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller and Daniella Genovese contributed to this article.