Mark Kelly posts cryptic message amid Kamala Harris veepstakes speculation

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who is a top contender to be Vice President Harris' running mate in the 2024 election, posted a cryptic message on social media amid veepstakes speculation.

"Whether it was from my time in the Navy and at NASA, serving in the United States Senate, or visiting our troops overseas: I've learned that when your country asks you to serve, you always answer the call," Kelly posted on X on Sunday.

Harris met with potential vice presidential candidate picks on Sunday as the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee is believed to be a day or two away from making a final decision on a running mate.

Among those on the list are Govs. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Kelly. Also in contention, according to sources, are Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and JB Pritzker of Illinois, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Kelly shared his post on Sunday evening, sending the internet into a frenzy about what it could mean.

One user posted the question, "What is happening," while another posted, "Holy s - - -! It’s you! Are you telling us you’ve been selected for VP, Mark Kelly?"

The posts continued to drop as users let their imaginations run wild.

"It appears Mark Kelly is the VP pick," a user wrote.

Some users could not wait to see Kelly debate Republican VP pick JD Vance, calling the latter a "former tech bro" and the former an astronaut.

"My head is spinning. Is Sen. Mark Kelly still in the running or is he out of it," another user wrote while sharing an animated GIF of Gene Wilder’s version of Willy Wonka. "The palace intrigue is getting old. I hope we know who the running mate is by tomorrow at the latest."

Still, some users were even more confused when they shared a screen grab of a post from Kelly on Sunday afternoon that was later deleted.

The post read, "My background is a bit different than most politicians. I spent my life serving in the Navy and at NASA, where the mission always comes first. No, my mission is serving Arizonans."

Those confused by the two posts wanted to know: which one is it?

Fox News Digital reached out to both Harris and Kelly but did not immediately hear back.