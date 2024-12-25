Marjorie Taylor Greene wants death penalty for migrant who allegedly set woman on fire on subway: 'Finish him'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is calling for the swift trial, conviction, and execution of the man charged in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman burned alive on a New York City subway.

The outspoken Republican took to social media on Tuesday to address the incident, in which Guatemalan national Sebastian Zapeta, 33, is accused of setting a woman on fire while on a train in Brooklyn.

"Death penalty, don’t waste money on a lengthy trial. Convict him and finish him. What he did is so incredibly evil," Greene declared in a post on X. "I can’t watch the video anymore. And how it seems like no one tried to save her is beyond me. Maybe they did but it doesn’t seem like it."

Zapeta faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, and first-degree arson, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment with no parole.

Greene is not the only member of Congress to weigh in on the case.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., also called for capital punishment.

"Death penalty," she tweeted.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., declared in a post on X, "A woman was intentionally lit on fire on the subway today. Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies do not work."

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted during remarks on Sunday that Zapeta allegedly "used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds." Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg alleged in court on Tuesday that the suspect fanned the fire with a shirt.

Zapeta's next court appearance is scheduled for December 27, according to online records.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson said in a statement that Zapeta had been removed from the U.S. in 2018 and then re-entered the country illegally at some point "on an unknown date and location."

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report