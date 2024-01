Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky joined "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to discuss allegations Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willi inappropriately spent state tax money on the prosecution of former President Trump.

Host Trey Gowdy opened the discussion by pointing out that Willis was "already catching heat" over claims she hired alleged romantic partner Nathan Wade to prosecute Trump in Georgia's election interference case, but newly unsealed court documents surrounding Wade's divorce case are "generating even more questions."

Gowdy asked, "Even if these allegations are true, does it impact State of Georgia v. Donald J. Trump and if so, how?"

"I'm not sure if this is more soap opera or like [a] John Grisham legal thriller, because the cards seem to be falling for Fani Willis," Cherkasky responded.

Cherkasky expressed the need for a thorough investigation into potential honest services fraud by Willis and raised concerns over reports suggesting meetings between Willis, Wade and the Biden White House, raising suspicions of potential election interference.

TOP TRUMP PROSECUTOR, GEORGIA DA ALLEGED TO BE IN 'IMPROPER' ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP: COURT FILING

"What is going on here is essentially kickbacks. Fani Willis bringing in somebody unqualified for the job, and it seems as though he's giving her these elaborate trips, these elaborate vacations. That's something that we know as honest services fraud," said Cherkasky.

"I think that is something that needs a very deep investigation, but even more concerning now is these reports that we hear that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were taking meetings at the White House. And what I really want to know about those meetings is whether there was an improper purpose where they trying to, set the timing up so that it would interfere with the 2024 election. All of these questions need very serious answers, I think, well before we get to any potential trial against Donald Trump."

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR, FANI WILLIS ROMANTIC PARTNER, MET WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE TWICE BEFORE CHARGING TRUMP

Cherkasky underscored the significance of determining the role of these White House meetings in order to understand if there was any directive from the top to manipulate the prosecution of former President Trump.

"I think what's most interesting is trying to figure out what was going on between the White House and Fani Willis and Nathan Wade," Cherkasky said. "Those conversations are key in my mind because Joe Biden has claimed all along that he's not been involved in the prosecutions of Donald Trump, that he's tried to keep a distance from that, but if there's direction coming from the top, in order to essentially manipulate this prosecution to be something that benefits Joe Biden or the Democrats in the 2024 election, then to me, it feels very much like what they're complaining about Donald Trump doing back in 2020."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We can't be in a nation where we are using the DOJ or using our legal systems to interfere with the actual – the voting and democratic process in our country. We need fairness, and we need to have assurance that the courts will ultimately allow the political process to work independent of aggressive prosecutors that are scattered throughout the nation," Cherkasky added.