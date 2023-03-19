Manhattan DA’s case against Trump must be ‘strong’ to warrant ‘unprecedented’ arrest: Sen. Kelly says

Following former President Donald Trump’s claims that he is bracing for his arrest this week, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., on Sunday said prosecutors must have a strong case to warrant the "unprecedented" arrest of a former president.

Kelly addressed the situation on CNN’s "State of the Union," calling it "very important" for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to "thoroughly" look into the case before charging Trump, adding that "nobody’s above the law" in the U.S.

"You know, I would hope that if they brought charges that they have a strong case, because this is, as you said, it's unprecedented," the former astronaut said. "And, you know, there are certainly, you know, risks involved here. But again, nobody in our nation is or should be above the law."

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is reportedly preparing to issue an indictment for alleged hush money payments that Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016.

Trump claimed on his Truth Social site Saturday morning that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, writing in part, "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

Local law enforcement officials are bracing for the public safety ramifications of an unprecedented prosecution of a former American president.

When asked whether law enforcement should be concerned that Trump’s remarks could spark deadly violence, Kelly said authorities should "pay attention" to any protests that unfold.

"But the president's supporters, they have First Amendment rights and they should be able to exercise those peacefully," Kelly said. "I think it's going to be important for law enforcement to pay attention to, you know, protests and make sure it doesn't rise to the level of violence."

In an internal email following Trump’s statements, Bragg said law enforcement would ensure that the 1,600 people who work in his office would remain safe, and that "any specific or credible threats" would be investigated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.