Manchin dodges on whether he wants Dems to control Congress, again declines to support Biden for 2024

Manchin refused to declare his support for fellow Democrats on multiple television programs

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., known for not always going along with his party's leadership, refused on Sunday to declare whether he would support President Biden in 2024, or if he even wants Democrats to succeed in 2022.

Appearing on multiple political shows on Sunday, Manchin was pressed on whether he stands with fellow Democrats.

"Would you support him if he did run in 2024?" host Bret Baier asked on "Fox News Sunday," referring to Biden.

"I’m not going to get into the 2024 election," Manchin said.

Sen. Joe Manchin was pressed on whether he would support President Biden if he ran for re-election in 2024, prompting him to say he was not going to "get into the 2024 election." 

Sen. Joe Manchin was pressed on whether he would support President Biden if he ran for re-election in 2024, prompting him to say he was not going to "get into the 2024 election."  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Baier then asked if Manchin himself has discussed running in 2024.

"I’m not going to get into 2024," he repeated. "There will be plenty of politics between now and then."

This was the second time in the past several days that Manchin had refused to declare his support for the president's re-election. In an online interview with Chris Cuomo, Manchin said "we'll just have to wait and see" who he supports in 2024, depending on who runs from either party.

Over on NBC’s "Meet the Press," host Chuck Todd asked if Manchin even hoped for Democrats to retain control of the House and Senate in November’s elections.

"I think people are sick and tired of politics, Chuck," Manchin replied. "I really do."

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles.

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Todd then repeated the question. Manchin appeared on the verge of supporting his fellow Democrats, then stopped.

"Oh, I’d love--," he said, cutting himself off. "You know, I’m not making those choices or decisions on that," he then said. 

Manchin went on to say that he can work with both parties, that "Democrats have great candidates that are running," and that he has "a tremendous amount of respect" for his GOP colleagues.

Todd pressed again on whether Manchin actually cared about what happens in November.

Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday would not say whether he would support President Biden if he ran in 2024 and declined  to say whether he hoped Democrats retain their House and Senate majorities.

Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday would not say whether he would support President Biden if he ran in 2024 and declined  to say whether he hoped Democrats retain their House and Senate majorities. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite  |  AP Newsroom  |  Al Drago/Getty Images)

"Whatever the voters choose. I can’t decide what happens in Kansas, or California, or Texas. I really can’t," Manchin said

"I’ve always taken the approach, whoever you send me, that’s your representative and I respect them," Manchin continued. "And I respect the state for the people they send, and I give it my best to work with them, to do the best for my country. I don’t play the politics that way. I don’t like it that way. That’s not who I am."

