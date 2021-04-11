Rep. Malliotakis: Biden administration can stop migrant surge by reversing border policies

New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis slammed the Biden administration’s policies on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday for "turning over our borders to the cartels," after she traveled to Texas to witness the migrant surge.

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: What we saw is basically that the president has turned over our borders to the cartels who are making a billion dollars. This is a robust criminal operation of smugglers and cartels that are taking advantage and exploiting individuals and distracting, by the way, the Customs and Border Protection, as they are dealing with one hundred and seventy thousand migrants per month.

…

All sorts of nefarious activities taking place, such as gun trafficking, drug trafficking, and sex trafficking as well…This is what the border protection told us, and quite frankly, the president, the vice president can stop it right now by just reversing the executive orders that they put in place on January 20th that have led to this surge.

…

They need to go visit the border and speak with the Customs and Border Protection that we spoke with. They will tell them that the policies of President Trump had in place were working. This is not. I don't know how any leader can turn over our borders to cartels, to a criminal organization. CBP is completely overrun right now. They don't have the manpower. They are being diverted because they have to sit in these facilities.



