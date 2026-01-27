Dems' DHS shutdown threat would hit FEMA, TSA while immigration funding remains intact

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate is again on the verge of entering into another government shutdown as Democrats rage over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota.

But despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Democrats’ demands to sideline the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill, the agency’s immigration enforcement apparatus is flush with cash thanks to Republicans’ efforts last year with President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Still, there are other vital government functions under the DHS umbrella that, should a partial government shutdown happen Friday, would suffer.

THUNE STEAMROLLS DEMS' DHS REVOLT AS FETTERMAN DEFECTS, SCHUMER UNDER PRESSURE

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News in a statement that while Schumer and Senate Democrats "play games with Americans’ safety, they are blocking vital DHS funding that keeps our country secure and its people safe."

The department, created in 2003 after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has jurisdiction over a broad range of agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Secret Service.

That means those offices would likely be impacted by a partial government shutdown come next month.

"This funding supports national security and critical national emergency operations, including FEMA responses to a historic snowstorm that is affecting 250 million Americans," McLaughlin said. "Washington may stall, but the safety of the American people will not wait."

The current DHS funding bill, which is snarled in a political duel between Schumer and Senate Republicans, would provide $64 billion for the agency. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would receive $10 billion of that.

The largest allocation would go to FEMA at $32 billion, then TSA at $11.6 billion, and CISA at $2.6 billion.

GOP SENATOR DEMANDS DHS IMMIGRATION CHIEFS TESTIFY AFTER FATAL SHOOTINGS IN MINNESOTA

Even if the government shuts down, immigration operations would likely be untouched.

DHS received billions as part of Trump's marquee legislation, a move to meet his and Republicans’ desire last year to turbocharge border security and immigration operations on the heels of former President Joe Biden’s term.

In total, the "big, beautiful bill" added over $170 billion to DHS’ coffers.

Notably, ICE received $75 billion, split into two pots: $45 billion for detention expansion and roughly $29 billion for immigration enforcement operations.

The detention funding is set to last through FY 2029, effectively giving the agency about $10 billion per year — their average base budget — without the need for congressional approval during that period.

Schumer and Senate Democrats contend that they want to continue negotiations on the DHS bill and strip it from a broader six-bill funding package, called a "minibus." Doing so would almost certainly guarantee a government shutdown, given that any changes would have to go back to the House.

"If Leader Thune puts those five bills on the floor this week, we can pass them right away," Schumer said. "If not, Republicans will again be responsible for another government shutdown."

WHITE HOUSE NOT BUDGING ON DEMOCRATS' DEMANDS AS DHS FUNDING MUTINY THREATENS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Still, it would complicate matters for the remaining agencies under DHS’ purview, and create a déjà vu scenario akin to the last government shutdown, which barreled onward for 43 days.

The shutdown saw TSA agents go unpaid for weeks — spurring massive travel delays across the country as both they and air traffic controllers were forced to call out of work and take on second jobs to make ends meet, or otherwise work without pay.

Notably, air traffic controllers would be similarly affected this time around as well. Funding for the Department of Transportation is included in the larger minibus the Senate is expected to consider this week.

The threat of missed paychecks for the U.S. Coast Guard — along with other members of the armed forces, because the defense funding bill is included in the minibus as well — would also rear its ugly head and become a political quagmire for lawmakers once again.

Cuts to FEMA could also impact its ability to help everyday Americans during natural disasters, with the agency’s Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) in danger of running dry without more congressionally approved funding. A program that helps Americans in flood-prone areas secure home insurance would similarly be imperiled.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., played a vital role in ending the last shutdown, and as chair of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, will again act as a key negotiator in averting another closure.

She noted that DHS goes beyond just immigration operations, and reminded Senate Democrats of the cost of the last shutdown.

"We know from recent history that government shutdowns do not help anyone and are not in the best interest of the American people," Britt said in a statement. "As we approach a government funding deadline, I remain committed to finding a pathway forward."