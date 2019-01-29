Los Angeles mayor Garcetti says he won't run for president in 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The mayor made his announcement Tuesday at Los Angeles City Hall days after he helped negotiate an end to a teachers strike in Los Angeles public schools.

Garcetti openly flirted with a White House bid for months.

He sounded like a candidate as recently as last week during a national gathering of his fellow mayors in Washington. He criticized President Donald Trump and what he called a dysfunctional Congress.

Garcetti raised his profile in 2018 by campaigning and raising money for Democratic candidates and state parties around the country.

He steered $100,000 to the state parties in each of the first four presidential nominating states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.