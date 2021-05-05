Liz Cheney, facing GOP leadership removal, takes swipe at Trump 'cult'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) wrote that the Republican Party is at a "turning point" and must decide "whether we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have."

Cheney offered her commentary in an op-ed for the Washington Post, published Wednesday.

"We Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality," Cheney wrote.

With her House leadership role as GOP conference chair in jeopardy, Cheney writes that Trump's language about the 2020 election "provoked violence on January 6." Trump, who was banned from social media platforms, recently launched his own method of communicating with his supporters. There, he wrote, "the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!"

"While embracing or ignoring Trump’s statements might seem attractive to some for fundraising and political purposes, that approach will do profound long-term damage to our party and our country," Cheney wrote. "Trump has never expressed remorse or regret for the attack of Jan. 6 and now suggests that our elections, and our legal and constitutional system, cannot be trusted to do the will of the people."

"This is immensely harmful, especially as we now compete on the world stage against Communist China and its claims that democracy is a failed system," she continued.

Cheney also addressed recent violence from groups such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa, but noted those are a "different problem with a different solution."