LIVE UPDATES: White House clarifies intelligence officials will determine Trump's access to briefings

The White House on Saturday clarified that intelligence officials will decide if former President Trump will continue to receive customary intelligence briefings given to ex-presidents, according to reports.

While Biden has the authority to make the decision himself, he will leave it to the intelligence community, his aides said. While Biden has the authority to make the decision himself, he will leave it to the intelligence community, his aides said.

A day earlier, President Biden said in an interview excerpt aired on CBS he thinks "there’s no need for him to have intelligence briefings."

"What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" Biden told interviewer Norah O'Donnell.

While Biden has the authority to make the decision himself, he will leave it to the intelligence community, his aides said, according to The Washington Post.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement: "The president was expressing his concern about former president Trump receiving access to sensitive intelligence, but he also has deep trust in his own intelligence team to make a determination about how to provide intelligence information if at any point the former president Trump requests a briefing," according to the Post.

More portions of the Biden interview on CBS were scheduled to air Sunday on "Face the Nation" and later in the day during the network's coverage of Super Bowl LV.

