LIVE UPDATES: Trump refuses to say he has confidence in Barr

President Trump Thursday wouldn't say whether he still has confidence in Attorney General William Barr two days after the AG said the Justice Department hadn't seen widespread election fraud that could overturn the results.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now," Trump told a reporter. "They should be looking at all of this fraud.”

Trump's campaign has challenged the results in several battleground states, including Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Trump's campaign has challenged the results in several battleground states, including Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Barr told the Associated Press Tuesday, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."

He said U.S. attorneys and FBI officials have been working to follow up on specific complaints and information they have received, but have not uncovered enough evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

