Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Trump impeachment manager Eric Swalwell says Democrats will 'be ready' with witnesses if allowed

The impeachment of a former U.S. president is unprecedented

Fox News
close
Senate ‘can get things done’ even during impeachment trial: Sen. CaseyVideo

Senate ‘can get things done’ even during impeachment trial: Sen. Casey

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., argues that the Senate will be able to balance confirming cabinet nominees, passing coronavirus relief and participating in a Trump impeachment trial.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who will help prosecute former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection," said House impeachment managers are prepared to call witnesses at the upcoming Senate trial. 

Fast Facts

    • Trump's trial, which is unprecedented since no former president has ever faced impeachment, is set to start the week of Feb. 8
    • Trump was impeached by the House for "incitement of insurrection" after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol following a Jan. 6 Trump rally 

"If the Senate allows witnesses, we will be ready with witnesses," Swalwell, D-Calif., told MSNBC on Saturday morning.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross told Swalwell she'd like to see Trump's inner circle called to testify before the Senate trial about their speeches at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 that precipitated the Capitol riot, including Trump's eldest son Don Jr. and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Throughout U.S. history, no former president has faced impeachment. 

Follow below for updates on Trump's impeachment trial. Mobile users click here. 

2020 Presidential Election