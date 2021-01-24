LIVE UPDATES: Trump impeachment manager Eric Swalwell says Democrats will 'be ready' with witnesses if allowed

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who will help prosecute former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection," said House impeachment managers are prepared to call witnesses at the upcoming Senate trial.

Fast Facts Trump's trial, which is unprecedented since no former president has ever faced impeachment, is set to start the week of Feb. 8



Trump was impeached by the House for "incitement of insurrection" after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol following a Jan. 6 Trump rally

"If the Senate allows witnesses, we will be ready with witnesses," Swalwell, D-Calif., told MSNBC on Saturday morning.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross told Swalwell she'd like to see Trump's inner circle called to testify before the Senate trial about their speeches at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 that precipitated the Capitol riot, including Trump's eldest son Don Jr. and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Throughout U.S. history, no former president has faced impeachment.

