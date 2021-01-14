Live Updates: Hannity urges McConnell to reject impeachment 'madness' in Senate following House vote

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 Wednesday to impeach President Trump for alleged "incitement of insurrection" in connection with the mob chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Fox News host Sean Hannity urged Republican senators to "stop enabling these psychotic, mentally unhinged Democratic socialists," and reject their impeachment "madness" when it reaches the Senate next week.

"Every Republican senator must stand against this post-presidency impeachment madness and reject it," the "Hannity" host told viewers Wednesday night. "You shouldn't be a part of this circus."

FAST FACTS Whether or not the impeachment results in a conviction, it marks a historic moment in that no prior U.S. president has been impeached twice.



A trial could go on for weeks -- if it takes place at all.

Hannity had a specific warning for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is reported to be "done with Trump" and has shared with associates that he thinks a second impeachment could help the GOP exorcise the Trump association from their party.

The earliest the Senate could receive the article of impeachment would be Jan. 19, a day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, McConnell said.

