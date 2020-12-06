LIVE UPDATES: Trump urges Georgia Republicans to reelect Perdue, Loeffler

President Trump on Saturday urged Georgia Republicans to reelect the party's two incumbent U.S. senators in the January runoffs.

The president held a rally in Valdosta, Ga., near the Florida border, for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- who will face Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, on Jan. 5.

"You must go vote, vote early," the president said, before alleging wrongdoing by Democrats in November's voting.

"They cheated, they rigged our presidential election," the president claimed, "but we will still win it. They're going to try and rig this election too."

Trump said a vote for the Democrats would be a vote for socialism.

It was his first time back on the campaign trail after the Nov. 3 vote.

