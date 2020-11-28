LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign eyes Supreme Court after appeals panel tosses Pa. fraud case

The Trump 2020 Campaign looked ahead to a potential Supreme Court fight after a panel of federal appeals judges in Pennsylvania dismissed the campaign's lawsuit over alleged voter fraud in the presidential election.

“The campaign’s claims have no merit,” the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled Friday, despite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani arguing to a lower court that widespread voter fraud occurred in a state where President-elect Joe Biden won by just over 80,000 votes.

Fast Facts about Trump's 2020 legal challenges The three judges on the panel were all appointed by Republican presidents.



The Trump campaign has the option of asking the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency injunctive relief The three judges on the panel were all appointed by Republican presidents. The Trump campaign has the option of asking the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency injunctive relief

Jenna Ellis, Trump's attorney and campaign adviser, blasted the ruling in a statement on Twitter.

"The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud," Ellis wrote. "We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature. On to SCOTUS!"

The campaign has the option to go to the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency injunctive relief.

Follow below for updates on Trump's 2020 legal challenges. Mobile users click here.